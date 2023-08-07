MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by the Company Behind MrBeast Burger
BITING BACK
Just weeks after MrBeast sued Virtual Dining Concepts, the ghost kitchen behind his virtual restaurant chain MrBeast Burger, VDC filed a suit of its own against the YouTube star. It’s seeking $100 million in damages from MrBeast after VDC claims he violated his contract with the company for talking down on the company’s food, which was called “revolting” and “inedible” in MrBeast’s own lawsuit against the company. “This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence,” the suit states. “He is mistaken.” MrBeast’s July suit aimed to end his partnership with VDC after he claimed that the company’s product was damaging his personal brand.