MrBeast Sues the Company Behind His ‘Disgusting’ Burgers
‘WE’RE ALL SICK’
For the past three years, MrBeast has been hawking the MrBeast Burger—one of the items on his branded line of fast food items produced exclusively by ghost kitchens. But on Sunday, the YouTube extraordinaire filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts, the company behind the food, for serving “disgusting,” “revolting,” and “inedible” food to his customers. The suit alleges that Virtual Dining Concepts ignored “numerous objections by MrBeast, whose complaints about quality control fell on deaf ears.” It also cites a slew of negative social media reviews on YouTube and other platforms. One reviewer called the sandwich “a terrible meme burger.” Another claimed that “MrBeast is being CANCELLED over burgers.” A number of complaints cited raw patty meat, with one Yelp reviewer claiming that “we’re all sick” after eating off the menu. As a result, MrBeast alleges that Virtual Dining Concepts has “caused material, irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand and MrBeast’s reputation.”