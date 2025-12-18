MS Now Host Calls Trump ‘Third Grade’ School Kid Over Tacky Presidential Walk of Fame

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough compared President Donald Trump, 79, to a third-grader over the White House’s new plaques, which distastefully describe former presidents.

“He’s putting up third grade plaques in the people’s, you know, White House. Might as well write it in crayons,” Scarborough said.

The Trump White House’s “Presidential Walk of Fame” stretches across the exterior of the Oval Office. It had only featured photos of former presidents, but now includes bronze plaques describing their presidencies.

Many of the descriptions mock former presidents. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In Trump fashion, many of the plaques mock the presidents for what happened during their administration.

Former President Bill Clinton’s plaque hardly touches on his own presidency, instead focusing on Republicans in Congress. At the end, it reads “In 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the presidency to President Donald J. Trump!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump’s plaques, saying, “The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind. As a student of history, many were written directly by the president himself.”

The plaques have many inaccuracies and are largely biased depending on that president’s party affiliation and Trump’s personal opinion on them. The end of Ronald Reagan’s plaque reads, “he was a fan of President Donald J. Trump before President Trump’s historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”

Inaccurate information is scattered throughout the descriptions. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Many of the plaques include some of Trump’s signature grammar quirks seen in his Truth Social posts, including capitalizing words that do not need it and writing phrases in all caps.

The portrait of former President Joe Biden was replaced by a photo of an autopen. His plaque calls him “Sleepy Joe Biden” and “by far, the worst president in American history.”

Scarborough’s comments came as he made broader comments about Trump’s “obsession” with Biden, pointing to a New York Times report, highlighting Trump’s continuous “obsession” with Biden.

“During the first 50 days [of Trump’s presidency] Donald Trump said Joe Biden’s name an average of 6.32 times per day,” he said, adding, “it’s just it is a constant obsession.”

“He had that Cabinet meeting last week where people said he was having a very hard time staying awake,” Scarborough said. “When he was there and conscious, the Times said that he blurted out Joe Biden’s name eight times in 20 minutes. And here we are.”

Scarbourgouh added that Trump has a “crazy obsession with Joe Biden. Biden lives rent-free in his head.”