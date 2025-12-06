Stephanie Ruhle reached the end of her tether with Mike Johnson after his bizarre comments about the state of women’s brains.

“Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen. Are you kidding me? I mean, are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?!" she ground out on MS NOW’s The 11th Hour Friday night.

Ruhle’s astonishment came in response to the house speaker’s appearance on Katie Miller’s podcast late last month, during which he and his wife Kelly spoke about men and women’s differing mental capabilities.

An MSNBC watched in horror as Mike and Kelly Johnson agreed that women lack the cognitive ability to compartmentalize.

“Men and women are different in this way, is that men can compartmentalize things,” Johnson said, with Kelly likening men’s brains to “waffles.”

“They have little compartments, and they can think on one little compartment at a time and close it,” the mother of four expanded.

Kelly later added: “But women, we cannot do that. We are always thinking. In fact, our brains are like spaghetti.”

Back in the studio, Ruhle seemed stunned by the Johnsons’ binary, food-based take on brain function, and said it was becoming easy to see why female GOP members have turned on the speaker.

“This is the speaker of the House! But this speaks to what we’re hearing, that GOP members—women in congress—are saying.

“Part of it is Mike Johnson’s beliefs. The way he thinks women, where they land in society. These women in Congress feel like they are being treated less than because of his views.”

The newscaster mused: “And I don’t know, I don’t interface with him. But when I watch an interview like that, I’m starting to think maybe they’re on to something.”

Later, guest Pablo Torre suggested that MAGA women might have to do a bit of soul-searching in order to figure out where they’d draw the line.

“I think this question of ‘when is too little self-respect’ is a bit late in terms of like, what’s your pain threshold? Like when is it?” he asked.

“If you are one of these women in Congress, in this collection of politicians who have been eating, eagerly eating everything Donald Trump and Mike Johnson have been serving, but this is the bridge too far.”