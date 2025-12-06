Fox News Host Finds Bonkers ‘Evidence’ of God’s Existence in Trump

Fox News host Jesse Watters believes Donald Trump’s naked thirst for opulence is proof of God’s existence.

The 47-year-old divorcé offered a wild theological theory on Friday’s The Five, arguing, “It’s almost like God gave us COVID to kick Trump out so he could reemerge again, and oversee this wonderful four years of birthday parties, international sporting events, and octagon. If you doubted there was a God, this is evidence there is God.”

Watters said God gave us COVID so Trump could host parties such as his Mar-a-Lago Gatsby shingdig. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The segment concerned Trump being awarded FIFA’s inaugural “peace prize,” which he received on Friday from FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Kennedy Center.

For Watters, God killing 7.1 million people from COVID-19 was worth it so that Donald Trump, 79, could preside over the U.S.’s hosting of the 2026 World Cup and Los Angeles’ hosting of the 2028 Olympics. It was also worth it so that Trump could build a UFC octagon on the White House lawn and host lavish parties.

After his monologue, his co-hosts sat in stunned silence for a beat until Gutfeld burst into laughter.

Infantino, who has been sucking up to Trump for several months now, awarded him the first ever FIFA Peace Prize, which he reportedly rushed to create after Trump didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Watters, who is prone to calling Trump “daddy‚” may have been trying to get a rise out of his more liberal co-hosts with the bizarre tangent.

As his fellow panelists, Greg Gutfeld and Gillian Turner, argued about whether Trump deserved a “peace” honor from a soccer organization, Watters acknowledged that the “peace prize” amounted to FIFA President Gianni Infantino “kissing [Trump’s] butt.”

FIFA’s peace prize did not exist until the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize went to María Corina Machado, an opposition leader to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. After Trump missed out on the Nobel that he wasn’t eligible for in October, his buddy Infantino, 55, announced the inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize—Football Unites the World.”

Trump got to do his favorite dance as the Village People serenaded him with "YMCA" at the 2024 World Cup draw. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

He claimed the award would honor those who “end conflicts and bring people together.” Trump has spent much of his second term boasting about ending between six and nine wars, though experts have been skeptical about the president’s success and level of involvement in ending some of the conflicts he takes credit for.

Though Infantino and Trump both played like they didn’t know who would receive the brand-new honor, it was apparent that Trump would ultimately get to hold up a medal at the Kennedy Center at the Dec. 5 World Cup draw.