Fox News Hosts Spar Over Trump’s Fake Peace Prize

Fox News co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Gillian Turner got into an argument during Friday night’s episode of The Five over the FIFA Peace Prize awarded to President Donald Trump in a ceremony earlier in the day.

While discussing the prize, which was awarded to Trump by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a ceremony at the Kennedy Center, Gutfeld said, “I also love that the peace prize from FIFA, it didn’t go to like Greta Thunberg or some silly little peace activist.”

Infantino, who has been sucking up to Trump for several months now, awarded him the first ever FIFA Peace Prize, which he reportedly rushed to create after Trump didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

This prompted Turner to reply, “Because it was created for the president,” which kicked off a spirited back-and-forth in which Gutfeld asked Turner, “What’s your beef with this? What’s your problem?”

“I’m saying there were no other candidates,” Turner responded. ”It wasn’t like Trump beat out other people for the prize.”

“So?“ Gutfeld replied. “What’s your point? Do you wish that it went to Amnesty International or Greenpeace?”

“I don’t understand why FIFA needs a peace award,” Turner said, at which point Jesse Watters cut in, shouting the quiet part out loud, “Because they’re kissing his butt, because he’s hosting the game.”

Still, Gutfeld was undeterred and continued grilling Turner over who she thought was more deserving of a peace prize. “He is going around the world basically brokering peace,” Gutfeld argued. “Why shouldn’t he get a peace prize? Not that I really care, but this is just fun.”

The president received a medal bearing the logo of the FIFA World Cup. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I didn’t say he didn’t deserve it. I said it’s not going to help him in his quest to get the Nobel Peace Prize. That was my point. That was my free expert advice for Gianni Infantino,” Turner replied.

The president has long made known his desire to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, even going so far as to lobby Norwegian government officials on his own behalf.

Trump ultimately did not receive the coveted award in October, with the prize going to María Corina Machado, a vocal critic of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and a supporter of Trump, instead.

As a result, many view the FIFA Peace Prize, created specifically so that Infantino could present the award to Trump ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as a consolation prize and an attempt on the part of Infantino to curry favor with the president.

“The annual prize recognizes an individual who has taken extraordinary action for peace, and in doing so, helped unite people across the globe,” the narrator of a video that played prior to the presentation said.

Trump described winning the award as “truly one of the great honors of my life” in his acceptance speech, in which he also bragged about World Cup ticket sales.