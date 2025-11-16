UFC Star Slams Trump’s ‘Hunger Games’-Style White House Fights

A UFC fighter says Trump’s White House birthday brawl is nothing more than a billionaire vanity show, and he wants no part of it.

“Like I don’t give a f--- to fight for a bunch of billionaires and rich people that couldn’t give less of a s--t about me,” American mixed martial artist Brandon Royval, 33, said on the In the Arena MMA podcast.

Royval was responding to a question about whether he had considered fighting at the White House after President Donald Trump, 79, announced that a UFC fight would be held on the White House grounds on June 14, 2026, commemorating his 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of American independence.

CEO of the UFC Dana White and the President of the United States Donald Trump are friends. Vincent Carchietta/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been reported that the fight will be televised and will take place on the White House lawn. Dana White, CEO and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and a friend of Trump, said the UFC will be forced to spend about $700,000 to replace and repair the South Lawn grass after the event.

“I don’t give a f--- about any of our political figures right now,” Royval, whose nickname is “Raw Dawg,” continued, adding that fighting in front of them seems like “some kind of Hunger Games type f---ing s--t.”

Royval also said the event would not be seen by “true MMA fans,” adding that he would rather fight in front of “raw dog fans” than elites.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

In September, The Wall Street Journal reported that the event will be planned in part by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who holds a blue belt in jiu-jitsu. Current plans include fireworks, fighter weigh-ins in front of the Lincoln Memorial, and a UFC Octagon cage with the White House and Washington Monument as a backdrop.

Some critics have slammed the event as “authoritarian theatre.” At the same time, the UFC president stated that the event will be limited to a small crowd, contradicting Trump’s claim that around 20,000 spectators would attend.

“I don’t give a f--- about impressing any politicians,” Royval said, noting that he’s “too Mexican looking” to fight at a time when Immigration and Customs Enforcement is “suspiciously arresting” people.

“Who knows...next thing you know I’m in Mexico and I don’t speak Spanish,” the UFC fighter added, referring to the ramp-up of ICE raids and deportations under Trump, which the president has said “haven’t gone far enough.”

Irish MMA fighter and Trump supporter Conor McGregor said he has made a "deal" with the White House and will fight there in June 2026. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

So far, retired Irish MMA fighter and Trump supporter Conor McGregor, 37, is the only fighter to claim he has secured a deal to fight at the White House next June.