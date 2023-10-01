MSNBC Anchor Alicia Menendez Addresses Father’s Indictment on Air
CONFLICTED OUT
Alicia Menendez, an MSNBC anchor and the daughter of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), addressed the indictment of her father on air during her show Saturday. Alicia had been off the air last week when her father was hit with federal bribery charges but returned Saturday to announce that she would not be joining in on the network’s efforts to report on the case. “I have been watching along with all of you, as a citizen and also as his daughter,” Menendez told viewers. “I will not be reporting on the legal case. That said, my colleagues across MSNBC and NBC News, they have aggressively covered this story, and they’ll continue to do so, as they should.” The senator has maintained his innocence amid calls from the majority of his Democratic colleagues to resign.