MSNBC Host Tears Into RFK Jr.’s Trump-Style ‘Addiction to Attention’
‘NOTHING BUT A STUNT’
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell launched into a scathing attack on the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday night, accusing the Democrat of suffering from the same “addiction to attention” as Donald Trump. O’Donnell spoke about sitting next to RFK Jr. in college—they both went to Harvard—during which time Kennedy was addicted to drugs, though O’Donnell didn’t know it at the time. He went on to say he’d invited Kennedy on his show but received no reply. “It is very clear his campaign is nothing but a stunt,” O’Donnell said, adding that if Kennedy ultimately chooses to run as a third-party candidate, that would be “the most help he could possibly give Donald Trump in the presidential election. I’ve been very reluctant to speak about Robert Kennedy Jr. on this program because I have not wanted to enable his access to the drug addiction that he has never conquered,” O’Donnell said. “The drug addiction that has been with him for all of his adult life: the addiction to attention. The very same addiction that has driven Donald Trump in all of his adult life.”