MSNBC Host Rages at Trump Supporters: ‘He Don’t Care About You!’

MSNBC host Michael Steele has had it with President Donald Trump.

“Folks, how many different ways do we have to tell you? He don’t care about you!” Steele said on MSNBC’s The Weekend Sunday.

Steele and his co-hosts lamented that Trump was too busy playing golf to do anything about the economic downturn he caused with his “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Co-host Symone Sanders-Townsend noted that, despite crashing markets, Trump claimed the tariffs are “here to stay.” She added that J.P. Morgan now claims a 60 percent likelihood that America is headed for a recession and that everyone from “farmers from Kentucky to dress sellers in Pennsylvania fear for their livelihoods.”

Steele was clearly at his wit’s end with Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk, who said, “Both Europe and the United States should move … to a zero tariff situation. That has certainly been my advice to the president.”

“Dude, you are complicit in this!” Steele shot back as the clip played. “Your fingerprints are all over this, and now you’re going to act like because your companies are beginning to feel the pinch?”

An enraged Steele continued: “I don’t want to hear this from people about you know, how painful this is,” referring to those who put Trump in the White House.

“Donald Trump is on the golf course,” Steele said. “You should be happy!”

Steele had run out of optimism in the face of the White House celebrating petty golf victories while the markets crashed.

“The pain you think you’re feeling now?” Steele asked. “Guess what? When you get into May, June, July. When you call an agency and nobody’s there to pick up the phone? Just know Donald Trump is on a golf course thinking about you.”