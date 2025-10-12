Media

MSNBC Panelist Says Pam Bondi Is on Shaky Ground With Trump

'ON THE ROPES'

The president’s newest DOJ bulldog going over the Attorney General’s head may signal that Bondi is losing favor.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Donald Trump’s advisers may be pushing for the president to axe his Attorney General following reports of rampant dissatisfaction over her handling of high-profile cases at the Justice Department.

“What I can tell you from my reporting is that Pam Bondi is very much on the ropes internally,” Jake Lahut, a White House correspondent with Wired, told MSNBC Saturday. “I did this informal poll in one of my most recent stories for the newsletter, where I asked Trump officials to rank one through five who the cabinet members in the worst standing were.”

“One of these guys put Bondi one through four, really just like, lumped in everyone else at the end,” he went on. “So the knives are definitely starting to come out for her.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Trump has show increasing signs of frustration with Bondi. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Though Trump himself has publicly expressed support for Bondi in her capacity as the nation’s top prosecutor, the president has also shown increasing signs of frustration over her perceived failure to deliver on a long-promised campaign of retribution against his political enemies.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. What about [James] Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia [James]?? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” Trump posted to Truth Social in September. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) looks on as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz (L) and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. standing by in the Oval Office of the White House on October 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is announcing a deal with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to lower U.S. prescription drug prices. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
The president's new DOJ appointee, Lindsey Halligan, is reported to have gone over Bondi's head in bringing charges against New York AG Letitia James. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump’s latest DOJ appointee, Lindsey Halligan, has since moved at breakneck speed to bring indictments against Comey, the former FBI director who ordered the bureau’s probe of Russian interference on behalf of the Trump campaign in the 2016 election, and James, the New York Attorney General who previously sued Trump for civil fraud. These actions come despite widespread outcry at the perceived evidentiary weaknesses of both cases.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Halligan, an insurance lawyer and diehard MAGA loyalist with zero prosecutorial experience, had failed to notify both Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche before filing charges against James in Alexandria, Virginia. The move reportedly blindsided both senior DOJ officials.

Sources have since claimed that Halligan “just wanted to get it done,” but Lahut speculated during his Saturday MSNBC appearance that someone within the MAGA administration may have had an ulterior motive in leaking details of her move to the press.

“I never want to speculate into a competitor’s sourcing, but what it does make you wonder is whoever leaked this, were they okay with the implication that either Pam Bondi isn’t on top of this, or that Halligan might look like she’s jumping rank?” he said. “There’s really no downside to doing that internally.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now