MSNBC Suspends Mark Halperin

MSNBC "indefinitely" suspended political analyst Mark Halperin on Thursday after the Time magazine editor-at-large called President Obama “a dick” on Morning Joe. Host Joe Scarborough tried to prevent the comment from being aired, saying, “Delay that. Delay that. What are you doing? I can’t believe… don’t do that.” Halperin apologized minutes later. “I can’t explain why I did it,” said Halperin. “It’s inappropriate, disrespectful. I’ve already apologized, and I will again to the president.” Halperin was referring to Obama's conduct during a press conference on Wednesday. Scarborough later said the producer didn’t know how to use the seven-second delay button. “I would tell you what I think of him, but he doesn’t know what button to push,” said Scarborough.
