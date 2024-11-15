Media

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is Latest Liberal Personality to Leave X in a Huff

'NOT WORTH IT'

Reid’s departure follows that of colleague Nicolle Wallace and ex-CNN host Don Lemon.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
GettyImages-824533462_odwyfh
Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Add MSNBC anchor Joy Reid to the list of liberal political commentators who have left the social media site X following the presidential election, which Donald Trump won with the help of its billionaire owner, Elon Musk.

“Today I finally did something I’ve been meaning to do for a while,” Reid said in a fiery Instagram video. “The reason for doing it, and kissing goodbye my 1.9 million followers, is because I haven’t been posting for a long time. I just didn’t want to be contributing content once it was purchased by its present owner.”

“Every so often I would use it to just look at news that was trending and what’s happening and I would just use it as an aggregator, but I just realized that’s not really worth it,” Reid adds. “Because in order to do the news aggregation and just look at all, you have to wade through a lot of dreck and just abuse and a lot of negativity, and it’s just not worth it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reid’s exit from the site follows that of MSNBC colleague Nicolle Wallace and former CNN host Don Lemon.

Lemon had been expected to launch his own show exclusively on X, similar to the deal Fox News host Tucker Carlson cut with Musk, but that deal fell through.

Lemon is now suing Musk, alleging the billionaire Tesla CEO owes him $1.5 million.

Lemon explained that he was motivated to leave by a recent change in X’s terms of service regarding jurisdictions where lawsuits against the site would be heard.

“As the Washington Post recently reported on X’s decision to change terms, this ‘ensures that such lawsuits will be heard in courthouses that are a hub for conservatives, which experts say could make it easier for X to shield itself from litigation and punish critics,’” he wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I think that speaks for itself.”

That change goes into effect Friday.

One X alternative that has seen greater activity in the wake of the election is Bluesky. More than 1.25 million users have created accounts since last Tuesday, making a total of more than 15 million. One of them is Reid’s show, The ReidOut.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsLindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG
David Gardner
politicsUnderage Sex and Drugs Probe, Naked Photos and Secret ‘Son’: The Complete Guide to Matt Gaetz’s Scandals
Josh Fiallo
politicsTulsi Gabbard’s Ties to ‘Cult’ Could Cost Her Intel Job
Emell Derra Adolphus
scoutedGet Ready for Winter With These Down Jackets—40% Off Today
Scouted Staff
mediaWanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win
Eboni Boykin-Patterson