Maddow Rips Trump as Too ‘Incompetent’ to Be Full-Blown Dictator

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow slammed President Donald Trump as a would-be dictator who can’t even get authoritarianism right on Saturday.

“I do think we’re in the middle of an attempted authoritarian overthrow of American democracy,” Madow said on The Katie Phang Show, further eviscerating the Republican leader for being too “incompetent” for more than a “botched” attempt at an “authoritarian overthrow.”

“I mean, I think everybody who predicted that was right, but I don’t think he’s any better at it,” she said.

Saying she expected Trump to be “more efficient” and “better at doing what he wanted to do,” Maddow said she doesn’t think “that’s the way it’s worked out.”

She then reeled off a “litany of mistakes” the Republican administration has made in the months since Trump took office.

These include the White House’s notorious flip-flops on freezes to federal grants and funding for Ebola prevention. Both moves were put out in official memos, which were promptly rescinded, before in turn being reinstated at the direction of Elon Musk’s chaotic DOGE cost-cutting drive.

While staggered by the perceived level of generalized inefficacy, Maddow nevertheless went on to insist the overall carnage still represents a very real and present danger to the future of democracy.

“They’ve done a lot of it despite themselves and their incompetence is not a blessing,” she said. “A lot of people glibly say like, ‘Oh, you should have enemies that are this incompetent, they’ll fall down, you don’t have to trip them.’ But their failure [has] created [a] wreckage in the U.S. government.”