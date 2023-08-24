Don Jr. and MTG Rage After Fox Boxes Them Out From Post-Debate Spin Room
THROWING A TANTRUM
Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raged Wednesday night at Fox News after they were denied entry to the network’s post-debate “spin room,” where candidates and their teams gather to talk to the press. Earlier reports had already indicated that Trump allies would be prevented from entering, considering he wasn’t appearing at the debate himself—a fact that was ultimately confirmed when Don Jr. went to enter on Wednesday night. “It shouldn’t surprise us and it’s also why Trump was 100% right not to go to this debate,” he raged, as he slammed Fox for flipping on the decision to let him in. “Fox won’t let me into the spin room,” he huffed. Also blacklisted: Marjorie Taylor Greene, who fumed on her Rumble channel that she was “censored” when herself and others including, Matt Gaetz (R-FL), were “blocked out,” despite being a surrogate for Trump and a “member of Congress.” Greene couldn’t continue her interview until she ranted to boyfriend Brian Glenn about the decision live on air. “I’m sorry to come in hot, I just can’t believe this happened,” she said.