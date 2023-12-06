MTG Claimed Colleague Grabbed and Shook Her During Meeting: Report
‘SERIOUS’ SITUATION
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) privately accused Rep. Richard McCormick (R-GA) of being physically aggressive towards her during a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson last week, CNN reported Tuesday, citing sources. McCormick reportedly grabbed Greene by the shoulders and shook her after a contentious argument over Greene’s resolution to censor Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)—a gesture he insists was “friendly” but that Greene interpreted differently. “I understand why there would be a lot of raw emotions following the censure vote given that her censure was tabled and mine passed,” McCormick told CNN. “My intention was to encourage Rep. Greene by making a friendly gesture. I said to her, ‘at least we can have an honest discussion,’ to which she said she did not appreciate that. For that I immediately apologized and have not spoken to her since.” Greene confirmed to the network that a “serious” incident occurred but did not elaborate on the issue.