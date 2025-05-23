Self-proclaimed Christian Nationalist Marjorie Taylor Greene is fuming after Elon Musk’s AI bot cast doubt on her Christian values.

The Georgia congresswoman proudly declared her Christian beliefs in an X post Friday—only to be undercut by Grok, Musk’s AI chatbot, which replied, “Whether she’s ‘really’ a Christian is subjective.”

Never one to let a perceived slight—even from a machine—go unanswered, Greene scolded the chatbot in an angry follow-up post: “The judgement seat belongs to GOD, not you a non-human AI platform.”

She then blasted Grok, which couldn’t stop ranting last week about debunked claims of “white genocide” in South Africa —much like Musk himself, for its alleged political bias.

“Grok is left leaning and continues to spread fake news and propaganda,” the MAGA firebrand wrote, before giving her take on the dangers of AI. “When people give up their own discernment, stop seeking the truth, and depend on AI to analyze information, they will be lost.”

In her initial post, Greene had called herself “an imperfect sinner saved by grace and faith in Jesus,” as well as a “nationalist.”

But when a user summoned Grok, and asked it if the congresswoman was “really a Christian,” the chatbot said “Greene’s Christian nationalism and support for conspiracy theories, like QAnon, spark debate.”

It continued, “Critics, including religious leaders, argue her actions contradict Christian values of love and unity.”

In July 2022, Oregon pastor Chuck Currie, a frequent critic of Republicans, slammed Greene—who has a history of expressing racist, Islamophobic, and anti-semitic views—as a “false teacher” for her Christian nationalism.

“She dances with the devil,” he wrote on X.

Greene was raised Catholic but said she left the Catholic Church upon becoming a mother, citing its long history of clergy sex abuse allegations. She has since joined North Point Community Church, an evangelical megachurch in Alpharetta, Georgia.

In April, she appeared to mock the death of Pope Francis by seemingly framing the pontiff’s passing as a victory delivered by God.

In light of her feud with the chatbot, however, she may find a surprising ally in Pope Leo XIV, who warned that AI presents serious risks to “human dignity” in his first official remarks.