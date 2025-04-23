MTG Leads MAGA Meltdown Over ‘Little Twit’ AOC Using Private Jet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seized on the chance to rant about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday as the MAGAverse melts down over her use of a private jet.

Greene, a Trump-loving conspiracy theorist with a history of clashing with AOC, fired off a lengthy, unhinged post that made a slew of personal attacks on the Democrat, who has turned out huge crowds on her “Fighting Oligarchy” rally tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“AOC is a hypocrite and a liar and Bernie is an old weak mainstream Democrat,” she wrote. “She fell in line hard the past 4 years voting to fund foreign war, job killing green new scam policies hurting workers, and the little progressive that once held a protest outside Speaker Pelosi’s office turned into a little yes girl to everything mainstream Democrat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

💯 AOC is a hypocrite and a liar and Bernie is an old weak mainstream Democrat.



AOC doesn’t challenge her party’s leadership, she serves in obedience to it.



She fell in line hard the past 4 years voting to fund foreign war, job killing green new scam policies hurting workers,… https://t.co/a5IYgi9N3s — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 23, 2025

Greene downplayed the monster turnout to AOC and Sanders’ events, writing that the “people attending their little fundraising grift tour events are the same massive crowds that went to Kamala rallies and we all saw how the election turned out after that.”

Not done yet, Greene piled on that “the most pathetic thing about AOC is I repeatedly challenged her to debate me and the little twit is too scared and stupid to do it yet attacks me on her stage to those trapped in the Democrat hive mind.”

Last year, Greene made the same attack on AOC’s intelligence on the House floor, sparking immediate outcry. She was quickly forced to strike her words from the record.

In March, Greene, a divorcée, claimed that AOC, who is engaged, lacked “wisdom” because she hadn’t been married.

AOC and Sanders have been greeted by huge crowds on their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Greene’s wide-ranging post aside, most of the MAGA criticism Ocasio-Cortez has faced this week has fixated on her use of private jets on the tour with Sanders.

The controversy first raged on Tuesday, when many pro-Trump influencers—including Nick Sortor, Charlie Kirk, and Libs of TikTok—shared the same video of Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders disembarking a private jet and accused her of hypocrisy.

“If you need any more proof the ‘Green New Deal’ is a SCAM, here it is,” Sortor wrote.

AOC has been a vocal proponent of environmental legislation targeting major carbon producers—including airplanes—which contribute to climate change.

Fox News, in an article whose headline dubbed AOC a “champagne socialist,” reported last week that she and Sanders had used a private jet service that can cost up to $15,000 an hour to crisscross the western U.S. on the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

🚨 AOC has ONCE AGAIN been caught flying around on a private jet



If you need any more proof the “Green New Deal” is a SCAM, here it is.



You’re a hypocrite, @AOC pic.twitter.com/VhWXR0B5WU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 22, 2025

The meltdown was reignited on Wednesday by another post from Libs of TikTok. Alongside a screenshot of the Fox story, the post featured a tweet from AOC in which she had criticized those who charter private planes.

“I commute to DC on either rail or commercial flight,” Ocasio-Cortez had written in February, firing a dig at Elon Musk for his use of jets. “Believe it or not, not everyone wants to screw over the public for personal profit. A bizarre idea to many these days.”

“AOC is a massive liar and hypocrite,“ Libs of TikTok wrote Wednesday. ”What changed @AOC??”

I do. I commute to DC on either rail or commercial flight. Believe it or not, not everyone wants to screw over the public for personal profit.



A bizarre idea to many these days. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2025

Ocasio-Cortez has not addressed the criticism publicly and did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Sanders has long taken heat from critics, even within his own party, for dropping six-figure sums on private jet services despite railing against greenhouse gas emissions.