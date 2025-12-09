MTG Picks Fight With Another Member of Trump’s Inner Circle

MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken aim at Donald Trump’s chief gatekeeper Susie Wiles, accusing the so-called “Ice Maiden” of freezing her out when she told the White House about death threats against her.

After Trump called Greene a traitor last month, Greene says she received pipe bomb threats on her house, multiple doxings, and direct death threats on her son.

But while Trump’s reaction was unsympathetic and “extremely unkind,” it was the response of Wiles, the White House’s first female chief of staff, that surprised her the most.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 25, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Speaking on CNN, Greene said she sent the same death threats to Wiles and her deputy, James Blair, but “they didn’t even reply to me.”

“I would have expected at least Susie Wiles, who’s a woman, a mother, a grandmother, I would have expected her to have said: ‘This is unacceptable; we’ll send it to (FBI Director) Kash Patel or something of that nature. We’ll make sure your family’s safe.’ I would have expected those responses.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has surprised many with her frequent attacks on President Donald Trump and the GOP. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

Greene added that she also contacted Vice President JD Vance, “who was very kind and caring,” as well as FBI director Patel, who replied that he was “onto it.”

As for the president, she said: “I don’t want to repeat his words, but I can tell you, in nature, I literally was shocked—shocked—that he was so unkind and accusatory.”

Wiles declined to respond to Greene’s claims, but a White House official told the Daily Beast that her texts were referred to the FBI.

The congresswoman’s comments are nonetheless the latest fallout in a relationship that began fracturing earlier this year when Greene opted to support a petition to force the release of the Epstein files.

But as she continued to break ranks with her party on everything from cost-of-living pressures to Trump’s growing focus on foreign affairs, the president became increasingly frustrated by his one-time ally, calling her a traitor and eventually disendorsing her.

Greene has since announced she will quit Congress in January, but there is still no love lost with the president.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, hours after Greene appeared on 60 Minutes accusing Trump of fueling the threats against her, Trump said the only reason she “went BAD is that she was JILTED by the president of the United States.”

“Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person,” the president wrote, calling Greene “washed up” and a “low IQ traitor.”

In response on Tuesday, Greene said: “I feel very sorry for President Trump, I genuinely do.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during the news conference with survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful, and puts so much vitriol, name-calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way or win some kind of fight,” she added.

“I think that’s what’s wrong in this constant political fight that has ripped this country apart.”

Others, however, are far less sympathetic, given Greene’s history of pushing conspiracy theories and sensationally attacking her political enemies with racial taunts or falsehoods.

MTG is no hero. She’s a white nationalist, antisemitic trash who enabled Trump and the worst elements of the MAGA movement for years, and she still believes in those vile ideas. The only reason she turned on Trump is because he refused to endorse her for Senate in Georgia.… https://t.co/yV58teiPfF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 9, 2025

“MTG is no hero,” wrote the group Republicans Against Trump on X.