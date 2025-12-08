Trump Blasts ‘Jilted’ MTG in ‘60 Minutes’ Meltdown

President Donald Trump went on a blistering tirade against his former MAGA bestie Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she criticized him on 60 Minutes and slammed Paramount for her appearance on the program.

The outgoing GOP congresswoman sat down with veteran journalist Lesley Stahl, where she talked about the threats she has received for going head-to-head with Trump and her disillusionment with MAGA.

Trump fired back with a long grievance-riddled post on Truth Social Monday morning where he ranted about Greene, Stahl and 60 Minutes’ parent company.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about clashing with Trump and being "America First" on 60 Minutes. screen grab

“The only reason Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!),” Trump wrote. “Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD.”

The president’s rage at the 51-year-old congresswoman comes after she surprised many by tangling with Trump over the release of the Epstein files.

Last month, she surprised many by announcing her resignation from Congress in January.

On the program Sunday night, the Georgia lawmaker described herself not as MAGA but “America First.”

“She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person,” Trump wrote in his post.

The president did not just melt down over Greene appearing on 60 Minutes, but also attacked Stahl. He called the longtime correspondent“ washed up” and “Trump hating.”

Trump argued Stahl “interviewed a very poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements,” but he wrote that wasn’t his biggest issue.

“My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air,” Trump wrote.

He declared the new owners of the media company better than the old ownership.

In July, the Federal Communications Commission greenlit the $8 billion merger between Paramount and Skydance Media. The new Paramount Skydance is led by CEO David Ellison, son of Oracle billionaire and Trump ally Larry Ellison.

The president has repeatedly praised the Ellisons in recent months as his supporters and declared they would make the right decisions when it came to CBS.

Trump slammed the new ownership of 60 Minutes in a tirade on Monday as no better than the old ownership, but he did not call out Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison by name. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In his post on Monday, Trump claimed Paramount just paid him “millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME!”

However, Paramount Global agreed to pay $16 million to settle the lawsuit brought by Trump over 60 Minutes’ editing of its interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, not over “fake reporting” on Trump.

The settlement was reached as the media giant needed federal approval of its merger, but it did not include an apology or CBS admitting fault.

Trump on Monday demanded a “complete and total APOLOGY” from Stahl and 60 Minutes for comments she made to him in 2020 about not covering the Hunter Biden laptop story.