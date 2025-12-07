MTG Exposes How Trump’s Allies Badmouth Him Behind His Back

Marjorie Taylor Greene has dished on how her Republican colleagues privately ridicule Donald Trump but are too “terrified” to say anything in public.

The MAGA congresswoman, 51, told 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl that “it would shock people” to hear her Republican colleagues talk about Trump, 79, behind his back.

Greene, who was one of Trump’s most devoted MAGA loyalists until their bitter falling out this year, said her party members brazenly mocked Trump, 79, until suddenly shifting their tone when he clinched the Republican nomination in 2024.

“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” said Greene.

President Donald Trump labeled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “ranting Lunatic,” and a "traitor" last month, after she broke ranks with the GOP on issues including the release of the Epstein files and the government shutdown. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Noting Trump’s “almost-solid support” among Republicans in Congress, Stahl asked the Georgia congresswoman if there was an element of “fear” behind it.

“I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them, yes,” Greene replied.

Greene received a furious Truth Social post from Trump last month after she defied him by signing a discharge petition to force a vote on the release of the Epstein files.

Donald Trump lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene in a Truth Social post on Nov. 14. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The commander-in-chief labeled her a “ranting Lunatic,” and wrote, “all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” He declared that he would withdraw his “support and endorsement” of the congresswoman and back efforts to defeat her in the Republican primary.

One week later, Greene announced her intention to resign on Jan. 5, 2026. Some in her party have predicted that Greene’s decision to walk away from Congress is only the start of a deeper implosion inside the House GOP.

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen,” a senior Republican told Punchbowl last month. They added, “More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower.”

Greene had already lost favor with the president after she increasingly expressed her frustration with the direction of the MAGA movement in recent months.

But she told Stahl that it all came down to her view on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” Greene told Stahl during their sit-down.