Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Trump Was ‘Furious’ Over Their Break-Up

President Donald Trump’s public relationship with his historically staunch loyalist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, ended in bitter “fury,” the outgoing congresswoman said.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, the 51-year-old confirmed that their clash ultimately came down to her position on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files—something Trump desperately wanted her to oppose.

“We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” Greene told Lesley Stahl during their sit-down.

“I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking, they’re asking for all of it to come out,” Greene continued. “They deserve it, and he was furious with me.”

The excerpt is from Sunday’s forthcoming episode of the CBS news show and is the first long-form interview Greene has done since announcing her resignation last month.

Greene supported a motion to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. After pressure from both sides, Trump himself eventually endorsed the bill, signing it into law shortly before Greene announced she would be stepping aside next year.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said in her resignation video.

The Congresswoman was one of Trump’s most ardent MAGA loyalists and earliest proponents, but was branded a “traitor” by Trump shortly before her resignation.

“What did he say?” Stahl asked Greene in the teaser for their extended interview about the president’s reaction to her support for the Transparency Act.

“He said that it was going to hurt people,” Greene replied.

Trump has spent much of his second term fending off allegations of wrongdoing owing to his one-time friendship with the late convicted sex trafficker.

In recent weeks, the president has snapped at reporters for pressing him on the subject, calling one female journalist a “piggy” and lashing out at another as “stupid.” He has since claimed, however, that he has “nothing to hide” when it comes to Epstein.

Greene has slowly lost favor with the president and increasingly expressed her frustration with the direction of the MAGA movement she once championed.

Greene has made criticisms over his One Big Beautiful Bill, his engagement in foreign conflicts, including the war in Gaza, and has said previously that the battle over Epstein has “ripped MAGA apart.”

Since announcing her departure, Greene has ramped up her public appearances on CNN, CBS, ABC and elsewhere.