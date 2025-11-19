MTG Says She Wants to ‘Choke Someone Out’ Amid Capitol Hill Chaos

Marjorie Taylor Greene crashed out in a post to X on Wednesday morning.

The Georgia representative and MAGA “traitor” aired her grievances over her daughter’s difficulty enrolling in health insurance, sharing that she has “called for weeks every damn day” and complained about the process’s reliance on faxing documents (“FAX, FAX, who even does that anymore🤯“).

“I’m not one of those helicopter moms, never have been because I raised my kids to be responsible for their own lives, so I’m just in Mom daily call support mode,“ Greene wrote. ”But Lord Jesus take the wheel, I’d like to choke someone out at this point!!!(figuratively speaking of course everyone)"

Greene called for a bipartisan solution to the "disaster" that is American health insurance. Marjorie Taylor Greene via X

The Daily Beast has reached out to confirm which of her two daughters she was referring to.

Greene went on to blame both parties for their role in the American healthcare “disaster.”

“Democrats created this with Obamacare and added to it by passing the 2021 tax credits and want to keep the same mess going,” she wrote. “Republicans have yet to present us with an effective plan to fix it because there isn’t a complete plan yet, just bills that address certain areas.”

“And one time $2,000 stimulus checks, that get taxed by the way, are not going to help Americans afford health insurance or fix this epic failure,” she added.

Greene has two daughters—Taylor (left) and Lauren (27, right). Marjorie Taylor Greene via X

The rogue Republican concluded by calling for “responsibility” from both parties to “fix this epic failure” together, adding that the “frustration and anger is real and warranted.”

In years past, Greene, 51, promoted a conspiracy about “Jewish Space Lasers” and supported the execution of prominent Democrats on grounds of “treason.” As of late, she has deviated from her roots as a diehard MAGA loyalist—toning down her divisive rhetoric and rerouting her frustrations toward President Donald Trump.

Her staunch support for the survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and backing of the bill to release the Epstein files placed her on Trump’s naughty list—leading him to denounce her as a “lunatic” in a rambling Truth Social post from last Friday.

Greene called the MAGA breakup “hurtful,” saying she “stood with President Trump when virtually no-one else did.” She shared on X that since Trump’s rebuke, she had begun receiving threats for her betrayal.

“I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world,” Greene wrote on Saturday.