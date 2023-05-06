MTV Awards Show Will Now Be Taped Due to Writers Strike

CHEAT SHEET
In the latest disruption from the writers strike, the MTV Movie & TV Awards won’t be a live show this year. The host of the event, Drew Barrymore, bowed out earlier this week to honor the labor action, and it was unclear if other talent lined up would participate. Executive Producer Bruce Gillmer said in a statement that the Sunday night show will now be pre-taped. “We’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” he said.