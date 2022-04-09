‘A Sh*tty Thing to Do’: MTV’s Kurt Loder Apologizes for Embarrassing Jewel During 1998 Interview
‘SMACK ME IN THE HEAD’
Nearly 25 years later, former MTV host Kurt Loder is apologizing for patronizing country star Jewel during an interview about her book of poetry, A Night Without Armor. During the 1998 interview, Loder indicated the young artist used the word “casualty” incorrectly; Jewel quickly responded that Loder, who was older and allegedly more educated, was a “smart-ass for pointing that out.” When Jewel mentioned the past conflict during an interview with Stereogum on Friday, she said that at the time, she was “so pissed” and that Loder “was just a dick.” Loder, however, now seems to agree. In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, the host conceded, “That MTV interview I did with Jewel was a shitty thing to do to anyone, and I’ve been ashamed of having done it ever since. If I could go back in time I’d smack me in the head.”