Muammar Gaddafi Pledges ‘We Will Be Victorious’

Though Hillary Clinton begs to differ, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi insisted Tuesday that he will overcome allied airstrikes against his regime, vowing in a brief speech that his forces “will be victorious in the end.” He also called on “all Islamic armies” to join him in his fight. As a dramatic background for his speech, Gaddafi spoke from Tripoli in front of the ruined façade of a site damaged by the U.S. airstrikes. Clinton, in an earlier interview, said she had heard that members of Gaddafi's inner circle had been calling allies and exploring possible exit strategies.