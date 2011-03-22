HUBRIS
Muammar Gaddafi Pledges ‘We Will Be Victorious’
Though Hillary Clinton begs to differ, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi insisted Tuesday that he will overcome allied airstrikes against his regime, vowing in a brief speech that his forces “will be victorious in the end.” He also called on “all Islamic armies” to join him in his fight. As a dramatic background for his speech, Gaddafi spoke from Tripoli in front of the ruined façade of a site damaged by the U.S. airstrikes. Clinton, in an earlier interview, said she had heard that members of Gaddafi's inner circle had been calling allies and exploring possible exit strategies.