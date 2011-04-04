New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    Muammar Gaddafi Seeks Deal to End Libyan War

    Has Muammar Gaddafi had enough? The Libyan strongman has sent his acting foreign minister to Athens to seek a way to end the fighting. "It seems that the Libyan authorities are seeking a solution," said the Greek foreign minister. Meanwhile, at least two of Gaddafi’s sons are proposing a transition to constitutional democracy under Saif Gaddafi—a move that Muammar Gaddafi appears to be going along with. Saif has long pushed for political reform, but when the uprisings broke out, he appeared to be in lockstep with his father.

