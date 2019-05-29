Mueller About to Break Silence on Russia Investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who conducted a two-year investigation into possible ties between President Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, will break his silence Wednesday. Mueller, who submitted a 448-page report on his investigation in April, plans to speak at 11 a.m. The report detailed alleged Russian interference in the election and several instances of potential obstruction of justice by the president. Attorney General William Barr sent a much-criticized four-page letter listing his summary of the findings to Congress in advance of the report’s release.