    Mueller Adds Veteran Cyber Prosecutor to Russia Probe Team

    Yuri Gripas/Reuters

    Robert Mueller reportedly hired a veteran cybersecurity prosecutor to join his White House special counsel team, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. Ryan K. Dickey, who previously worked on the prosecution against Romanian hacker “Guccifer,” who illegally accessed the online accounts of multiple U.S. public figures. Per the Post: “Dickey’s addition is particularly notable because he is the first publicly known member of the team specializing solely in cyber issues. The others’ expertise is mainly in a variety of white-collar crimes, including fraud, money laundering and public corruption.”

