Mueller Cleared by Ethics Experts to Oversee Russia Probe

Read it at Reuters
Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, has been cleared by ethics experts at the Department of Justice to oversee a federal probe into collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The department announced the move Tuesday, nearly a week after Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as special counsel to ensure an independent probe. Mueller was appointed after a week of media firestorm following the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.