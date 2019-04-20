Congress May Flag Erik Prince Testimony Discrepancies for DOJ: Report

Noting discrepancies between Erik Prince’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee and his interviews with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, congressional investigators are deciding whether to as the Justice Department to look into perjury charges, the Washington Post reported. The testimony concerns a meeting the billionaire Blackwater founder had in the Seychelles with a Kremlin-linked Russian financier nine days before President Trump took office. There have been questions about whether the rendezvous was an attempt to set up a back-channel between Team Trump and the Russian government. The Mueller report indicated that parts of Prince’s congressional testimony about the meeting were untrue.