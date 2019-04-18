Mueller Report Reveals Russia Intel’s Offer to WikiLeaks

The Mueller report alleges that the GRU, Russia’s intelligence agency, first reached out to WikiLeaks to suggest collectively dumping dirt on Hillary Clinton via Twitter DM. “You announced your organization was preparing to publish more [of] Hillary’s emails,” the agency reportedly wrote in its initial offer. “We are ready to support you. We have some sensitive information too, in particular, her financial documents. Let’s do it together. What do you think about publishing our info at the same moment? Thank you.”