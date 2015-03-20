Mugabe To Appoint Daughter Successor

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The London Times
Robert Mugabe, the president of Zimbabwe, may be priming his 24-year-old daughter to take the reigns as she has been at his side for recent government meetings. Her permanent position at these meetings has been where the vice-president would normally be. The 91-year-old president, who is in poor health, had previously elevated his wife, 49, to a senior position within his party. She has since fallen seriously ill leaving doubts that she will be able to succeed him.