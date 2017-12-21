Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Into Pedestrians in Melbourne

Read it at Herald Sun
Nineteen people, including a small child, were injured Thursday afternoon when a car plowed into pedestrians in central Melbourne, in what police are calling a “deliberate” act. Witnesses at the scene said a number of people were seen lying in the street after the car “just mowed everybody down,” the BBC reports. Victoria Police spokeswoman Natalie Webster said the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested by an off-duty police officer shortly after the attack. Police then arrested a second man, who is said to be 24 years old.