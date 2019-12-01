Multiple People Shot on Canal Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter
An early morning mass shooting on the streets of New Orleans’ famed French Quarter injured 10 people, including two who are in critical condition. The New Orleans Police Department says a shooter opened fire at around 3:20 a.m. on the 700 block of Canal Street. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson confirmed during a press conference that ten people were struck by gunfire and taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims are in critical condition. Police were at the scene providing security for those in town to attend the Bayou Classic football game held on Thanksgiving weekend when the shooting occurred. Police confirmed they apprehended a person after the incident but have not confirmed if the person is the suspected shooter or had any involvement in the incident. “Unfortunately, there were so many people out here that we were unable to determine who was actually firing these shots at that time,” Ferguson told reporters.
This story is developing.