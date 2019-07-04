Multiple People Stabbed at Virginia Plasma Donation Center, Suspect in Custody

Read it at WTVR
Multiple people were stabbed inside a blood plasma-donation center in Petersburg, Virginia, on Thursday, according to Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller. An unidentified suspect has been taken into custody after the incident, Miller said at a press conference. Officers were able to arrest the suspect without incident, and a “cutting instrument” was recovered from the scene. Nurses working at the center and customers were hiding in a restroom during the incident, WTVR CBS 6 reports. One of the victims reportedly is in critical condition.