CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    DEVELOPING

    Multiple People Stabbed at Virginia Plasma Donation Center, Suspect in Custody

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

    Multiple people were stabbed inside a blood plasma-donation center in Petersburg, Virginia, on Thursday, according to Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller. An unidentified suspect has been taken into custody after the incident, Miller said at a press conference. Officers were able to arrest the suspect without incident, and a “cutting instrument” was recovered from the scene. Nurses working at the center and customers were hiding in a restroom during the incident, WTVR CBS 6 reports. One of the victims reportedly is in critical condition.

    Read it at WTVR