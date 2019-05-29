Multiple Tornadoes Spotted in Kansas, Including Mile-Wide Storm Near Linwood

Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Kansas, with cities including Linwood already reporting damage. The National Weather Service said a large tornado was seen near Kansas City and was approaching the Kansas Speedway. The agency has since updated its tornado warnings to include cities in Missouri. The agency also reported debris was falling from the sky near Smithville, Platte City, and Plattsburg. “This is a tornado EMERGENCY! If you live in these areas take shelter now! If you are driving pull over to a sturdy building and take shelter now!” the agency tweeted. “If you are at work, stay there and take shelter now! Best shelter is lowest level in the most interior room!”

Local news station KMBC said the rain-wrapped tornado spotted near Linwood is thought to be nearly a mile wide. Homeowner Brian Perry told KSHB that his camper was “gone” and his garage “didn’t hold up up too well” through the tornado. “Sucked the basement window right out, clear through the basement. Blew doors out of the inside of the basement,” Perry told the station. “Pretty wild. Never been through anything like it in my life.”