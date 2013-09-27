Mumbai Building Collapses

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Not again. At least three people are dead and dozens more injured or missing after the collapse of a five-story residential building early this morning. A rescue mission in under way for around 40 people trapped in the rubble, according to officials. This is the city’s fifth building collapse this year, the deadliest of which occurred in April, killing 74 people. Advocacy groups say that neglect of old buildings and shoddy construction of new ones coupled with a notoriously corrupt buildings department are to blame for the accidents. “The municipal corporation has given two notices to repair the building as it was not safe, but they did not do anything about it,” one neighbor told the New York Times.