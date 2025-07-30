Murad’s New NAD+-Boosting Night Cream Is Like 8 Hours of Sleep in a Jar

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become one of the buzziest molecules in the longevity and wellness space—and for good reason. This essential coenzyme, found in every cell of the body, plays a critical role in a laundry list of key biological processes, including energy metabolism, DNA repair, and cellular regeneration. Like collagen, NAD+ levels naturally decline as we age, which researchers believe contributes to visible and functional signs of aging.

That nosedive has made NAD+ supplementation—via IV drips, oral supplements, and now even skincare—a popular, though still niche, wellness modality. Murad’s latest drop is one of the newest products to bring this cellular powerhouse into the realm of topical skincare, harnessing its potential to support skin repair and resilience overnight.

While the newly launched Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Cream doesn’t contain NAD+ directly, it’s formulated with a potent blend of ingredients designed to help skin replenish its own NAD+ levels. The star actives include Murad’s proprietary encapsulated retinal, plumping lipids, and an NAD+ Complex—a combination of niacinamide (an NAD+ precursor) and sunflower sprout extract, which has been shown to support the enzymes responsible for converting niacinamide into NAD+ in the skin.

“We recommend using retinoids at night, because that’s when skin is naturally in repair mode—but as we age, it becomes less efficient at repairing itself,” explains Emily Philen, Murad’s Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs. “NAD+ has been shown in research to counteract that decline and help skin get back on its natural rhythm—daytime functions in the day, repair functions at night.

Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Cream This potent yet gentle night cream delivers RX-level vitamin A (note: this formula is not for retinoid beginners) with an NAD+-boosting complex to address jowls, sagging skin, and deep-set wrinkles in just about four weeks. See At Murad Free Shipping

By pairing retinal with the NAD+ Complex, we enhance skin’s repair mechanisms while also boosting NAD+.” In other words, the NAD+ Complex helps recharge your skin’s natural overnight repair mode, so you wake up looking firmer, plumper, and more refreshed.

The rich yet not too heavy formula also delivers both immediate and long-term results. It’s clinically proven to smooth deep-set wrinkles (including marionette lines and nasolabial folds) in two weeks, visibly lift sagging skin, and restore facial contours in just four weeks—all with minimal irritation or dryness.

The encapsulated retinal delivers two-and-a-half times the potency of standard retinol, penetrating deeper for faster, more effective results, while the lipid-rich complex delivers a surge of hydration to offset potential retinoid-related side effects.

If you’re looking for a gentle yet highly effective alternative to prescription-strength retinoids that also supports your skin’s NAD+ levels, Murad’s Retinal ReSculpt line remains a gold-standard choice—and the newest addition to the franchise is ideal for tackling both moisture loss and the visible signs of aging, short- and long-term.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: