NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is one of the buzziest compounds in wellness right now, especially when it comes to longevity and anti-aging discourse. From NAD+ IV drips to supplements that claim to “naturally” boost NAD+ without more expensive and time-consuming interventions (nicotinamide mononucleotide, or NMN, for example), the compound is definitely having its moment. And, while I’m always skeptical of new wellness trends, according to recent studies, the benefits of NAD+ supplementation are shaping out to be impressive. NAD+ supplements may help boost cardiovascular health, enhance immunity, and help your skin repair and regenerate (hence why it’s being dubbed the ultimate anti-aging treatment).

Given NAD+’s impressive skin-boosting benefits when administered orally or intravenously, it comes as no surprise that it’s swiftly become an emerging ingredient in topical skincare treatments—and Aramore is leading the charge. Aramore’s NAD+-focused skincare line is powered by its proprietary NAD+ precursors to boost cellular energy topically in the skin.

Aramore was created by a world-class team of Harvard and MIT Ph.D. scientists in stem cell research, chemistry, and dermatology. The brand’s co-founder, Anna Mandinova, MD, PhD, discovered that combining nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) with ketones and fatty acids can boost NAD+ levels in the skin, promoting the healthy replacement of skin cells that we lose with age.

What Is NAD+?

“[NAD+] a next-gen ingredient making waves in both skincare and wellness,” says Aramore’s CEO, Melissa Shaban. “Found inside the mitochondria of all living cells, it helps generate the energy our cells need to function at their best.” As cells age, NAD+ levels decline, and with less vital energy, our stem cells produce fewer new ones, which can lead to a number of health issues, including slower recovery, brain fog, and less energy.

How Do Declining NAD+ Levels Impact the Skin?

Declining NAD+ levels also affect the skin—it is our largest organ, after all. With reduced NAD+ levels in the skin, stem cells produce fewer new skin cells, leading to dullness, dryness, fine lines, and sagging. “Replenishing NAD+ helps recharge your skin’s renewal process, bringing back firmness, radiance, and elasticity, impacting not just how skin looks, but its long-term health and function,” she says.

Rather than just putting NAD+ molecules into its formulas (they’re typically too large to pass through the skin barrier well), Aramore instead focuses on utilizing NAD+ precursors to help the skin naturally build up its NAD+ levels. “Aramore’s patented NAD+ complex blends cutting-edge NAD+ precursors like NMN and niacinamide with energizing ketones, fatty acids, antioxidants, and hydrating sodium hyaluronate,” says Shaban. “This targeted formula penetrates deep to restore cellular energy, boost skin regeneration, and support a healthy skin barrier.”

Aramore’s NAD+ Precursor Skincare Collection

Skin longevity science is an ever-evolving field. Aramore is a brand that believes traditional “anti-aging” skincare just doesn’t cut it. Instead, the brand takes a whole-system approach to restoring skin to its youthful nature. The brand’s ethos also revolves around the idea that skin health reflects whole-body health. Rather than just treating the symptoms of aging, it replenishes the nutrients your entire system needs to thrive.

The brand offers a simple suite of skincare products and both morning and evening oral longevity supplements. The NAD+ Cell Energizing Supplement (the a.m. version) targets eight biological pathways of skin aging by providing the energy skin cells need to protect themselves throughout the day. It contains NAD+ precursors along with antioxidants like CoQ10 and vitamin C to firm, plump, and smooth out any fine lines. The Restore Supplement (p.m. version) contains a host of ingredients like turmeric, milk thistle, holy basil, and tiger grass that help with stress and the body’s natural restoration process at night.

As for the skincare, the a.m. routine consists of NAD+ Cell Energizing Treatment, the Multi-Defense SPF 30 Sunscreen, and an NAD+ Renewing Eye Cream. The nighttime skincare routine is equally as simple with the NAD+ Cell Restoration Cream and Retinol Peptide Boosting Serum.

My Review of Aramore

I really appreciated how simple this routine was. As someone who writes about beauty often, it was really refreshing to find a line that backs a simple two-to-three-step routine.

For context, my skin is super sensitive, acne-prone, and barrier-damaged at the moment (oops). I recently noticed some premature skin lines starting to pop up after I had a bad experience with tretinoin (Retin-A), so I wanted to try this line out to see if it could help repair the damage without causing a breakout or flare-up. This line didn’t cause any such reaction for me, which is rare.

I committed to using this line almost exclusively for four weeks. In the morning, I cleansed my skin, then used the Cell Energizing Treatment, Renewing Eye Cream, and its Multi-Defense SPF 30 Sunscreen. I loved how lightweight the daytime lotion was, but if your skin is on the drier side, you may need to layer a heavier cream or face oil on top of this (I love Le Prunier’s Plum Beauty Oil). I loved the eye cream because it would perk up my under-eye area in a flash—diminishing dark circles and puffiness almost immediately. At night, I used the Cell Restoration Cream and the Retinol Peptide Boosting Serum three times a week.

While four weeks isn’t a huge amount of time to start seeing dramatic results from topical skincare, I definitely noticed some positive improvements and was impressed. My smile lines were less prominent (my biggest concern), and my skin looked and felt way more hydrated than it usually does. I also noticed a big improvement in crow’s feet around my eye area.

Given how quickly Aramore’s lineup has yielded visible results sans the skin upset I’m used to when trying new products, I’m excited to continue using it. If you’re looking for a gentle yet effective alternative to harsher anti-aging ingredients (retinoids, acids), it’s worth giving NAD+-infused skincare a shot.

