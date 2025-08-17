Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When I scroll through my social feeds, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) seems to pop up more and more often. This makes sense, as I’m on a longevity lifestyle pivot, frequently browsing, buying, and trying things that may or may not improve my healthspan. However, when I mention NAD+ in conversation with friends or family, most of them have never heard of it. Based on how remarkably good I feel taking NAD-boosting supplements (and many anecdotal reports similar to mine), I’m betting NAD+ will be part of mainstream discourse within a year.

Tru Niagen is a wellness brand that makes oral supplements containing precursors to NAD+, which the brand claims is the most efficient way to boost levels in the body.

But what is NAD+, why would you want more of it, and do the capsules actually work? To get answers, I dove deep into the research, talked to experts on the matter, and have been taking Tru Niagen Pro daily for a month.

What Is NAD+?

NAD+ is short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. At the risk of getting too science-y, the plus sign is because one of the molecule’s nitrogen atoms has a positive charge.

Okay, but what is it, exactly? “NAD+ is a coenzyme vital to cell health and plays a critical role in two key cellular processes: converting the food you eat into energy and supporting DNA repair,” says Andrew Shao, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory and Scientific Affairs at Niagen Bioscience. (Niagen Bioscience, formerly ChromaDex, is the biotech research company that developed Tru Niagen’s star ingredient, Niagen.)

He explains that NAD+ declines naturally with age and due to less-than-healthy lifestyle habits or environmental factors, like excess sun exposure, sleep deprivation, and lack of physical activity.

The drastic decrease in NAD+ levels with age is a big reason why it’s getting so much attention among longevity enthusiasts and bio-hackers. It starts to decline in your 30s and falls even further with each decade. Shao points to research showing that “the decline in NAD+ becomes more pronounced” in your 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond. “Fortunately, through NAD+ precursor supplementation and healthy lifestyle habits, you can help combat age-related decline.”

The main NAD+ precursors are nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3. Tru Niagen calls on the latter.

Tru Niagen Pro The Tru Niagen Pro formula contains a clinical dose (1,000 mg) of NAD+ precursors in just two capsules. See At Tru Niagen $ 116

What Is Niagen?

Niagen is a patented form of NR. When taken daily, the highly researched, clinically backed supplement ingredient promises to elevate your NAD+ levels to support cellular repair, immune function, brain health, skin elasticity, muscle recovery, and healthy aging.

Niagen, of course, is the form of NR you’re getting with Tru Niagen. Niagen Bioscience also partners with other supplement companies (like Nestlé ProHealth and Thorne) to include its patented ingredient in their products. But, Shao says, not all supplements that claim to contain NR are legit in terms of potency, purity, and safety. “Look for products that explicitly name Niagen as an ingredient, are third-party tested, and cite published clinical studies.”

Tru Niagen Age Better If you’re looking for a lower dose (or more affordable option), Tru Niagen’s Age Better formula is a great place to start. See At Tru Niagen $ 49

Why Oral Supplementation?

There are several different ways to supplement with NAD+, including intravenous (IV), intranasal, and with NAD+ precursors. But do oral supplements deliver similar benefits to more invasive (and expensive) routes? “Direct oral supplementation with NAD+ itself is ineffective because the molecule is not well absorbed intact,” says Dr. Nayan Patel, PharmD, and founder of Auro Wellness. “Instead, precursors such as nicotinamide riboside (NR) and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) are orally bioavailable and can boost NAD+ levels in tissues. This route is convenient and generally well-tolerated, but increasing NAD+ levels in the brain can be limited by systemic metabolism and the blood–brain barrier (BBB).”

Shao agrees, adding that capsules like Tru Niagen Pro (which features 1,000mg of Niagen) have been shown to raise NAD+ levels by up to 150 percent in three weeks without the side effects some experience from IV therapy.

All in all, oral supplementation is the most affordable option. Tru Niagen Pro 1,000mg costs $116 for a 30-day supply, and the 300mg option costs $49. If you sign up for monthly shipments, you can save 20 percent.

My Experience With Tru Niagen Tru Niagen Pro 1,000mg

I’ve been taking Tru Niagen Pro for a month now, and honestly, I feel like I’ve unlocked something in life. I’m sleeping better (my Eight Sleep score has improved, and I’m not waking up as often throughout the night). I feel more alert during the day and able to focus on tasks.

I’m not dragging as much in the mornings, even on days when my kids get up in the 5 o’clock hour at the first crack of sunshine. I’m more in the mood to go on walks or stream Pilates sessions. I’ve noticed improved energy but not in a caffeinated way—in a well-rested, younger-person way.

The shift is subtle, but day to day, I just feel better. I’m healthier, more optimistic, more capable, and more up for stuff.

How Long Does It Take to Feel the Effects?

I personally felt a difference after just a few days of taking Tru Niagen. This seems fast—faster than most other supplements or medications take to start working—but research has shown measurable effects in as little as a week.

When I got NAD+ shots, I felt the effects almost immediately—like, within a couple of hours. Taking oral NR daily is a bit slower to build, but the results are undoubtedly noticeable.

Should You Take Tru Niagen Long-Term?

Shao says that while you very well might notice some effects relatively quickly, you’ll get the most out of Niagen supplementation with ongoing use. “NAD+ restoration supports long-term cellular repair and resilience,” he explains. “Like many foundational health practices, consistency over time is key to experiencing noticeable benefits.”

The Final Verdict

“Individuals experiencing age-related decline in energy, those under high oxidative or metabolic stress, and people recovering from illness or injury may see benefits from supporting NAD+ levels,” Dr. Patel says. “However, supplementation should be seen as part of an overall health strategy, including nutrition, exercise, and sleep, rather than a stand-alone solution.”

Julianna Lindsey, MD, a physician specializing in anti-aging, functional, and regenerative medicine and the author of Radiant Longevity: A Physician’s Protocol for Living Your Best Life, agrees, adding that it’s important to consult your physician before adding any supplement to your routine. “Please consult with a knowledgeable healthcare clinician to discuss your individually assessed benefits and drawbacks of boosting your NAD+ levels,” she says.

As for me, I’m a NAD+ believer. To get the most bang for my buck with the peace of mind from so much clinical research backing the product, I’m sold on ongoing oral supplementation with Tru Niagen.

Not to be dramatic, but I feel like these supplements are changing my life. I’ve never had more energy.

