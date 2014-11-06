Murder Charge Dropped for AC/DC Drummer

CHEAT SHEET
Charges against AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd of attempting to procure a murder through a hitman have been dropped in New Zealand. “I was advised by the Crown Solicitor Hollister-Jones that he had reviewed the police file and the available evidence to support the charge of attempting to procure murder,” said Paul Mabey, a lawyer for Rudd. “He had formed the view that there was insufficient evidence to justify that charge. He has now withdrawn the charge.” Rudd, 60, appeared in court Wednesday after his home was raided by police. Mabey said his client “suffered unnecessary and extremely damaging publicity as a result of widespread and sensational reporting of avery serious allegation, which, on any basis, was never justified.” While charges of attempting to procure murder have been dropped, Rudd still faces the remaining charges and could face a maximum of seven years if convicted of threatening to kill.