Murder Charges for SXSW Driver

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Statesman
The suspect who allegedly broke away from a drunk-driving police stop and killed two people and injured 23 when he rammed into a crowd of music fans outside a South by Southwest event in Austin Thursday morning will be charged with capital murder. The driver reportedly crashed through barricades outside the Mohawk nightclub shortly after midnight. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene after police hit the person with an electric stun gun. "I saw bodies fly into the air, and there was blood and it was unbelievable," said one bystander, Jayda Luna, 21.