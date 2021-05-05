Murder Suspect and His 4-Month-Old Son Die in Police Shootout
BRUTAL
A Louisiana man who was on the run after allegedly committing a double murder was fatally shot along with his baby son during a police chase, CNN reports. Eric Derell Smith allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her nephew to death in her home on Monday, before taking his and his ex-girlfriend’s 4-month-old child with him when he fled the scene. Police were able to locate Smith on Interstate 10 in Mississippi, and dozens of police cars proceeded to chase him on the highway. Officers bumped Smith’s car and got him to come to a stop in a grass field, authorities said. “As the suspect exited the vehicle, shots were fired,” police said in a statement. “Medical attention was given to the suspect but he died as a result of injuries sustained.” The baby was also badly injured and later died at the hospital, according to officials. “Once a thorough investigation is completed the details will be released to the District Attorney's Office for review,” the statement reads.