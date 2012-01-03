Murdoch Backs Santorum on Twitter

CHEAT SHEET
Rupert Murdoch appears to be getting the hang of Twitter. He used his new account to signal support for Rick Santorum Monday night, tweeting that Santorum is the “only candidate with genuine big vision” for the United States. It wasn't quite an endorsement, but Murdoch went on to praise Santorum in other tweets, saying it was “good to see santorum surging in Iowa.” That may be bad news for Fox contributor Alan Colmes, who yesterday made the bizarre claim that Santorum took his dead son home and “played with it for a couple of hours so his other children would know that the child was real.” He has since apologized.