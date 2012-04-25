Murdoch: Hacking Is Lazy

CHEAT SHEET
In a lively day of testimony before Parliament, Rupert Murdoch said Wednesday he “didn’t believe” in using hacking, calling it “a lazy way of reporters not doing their job.” “We are not perfect, I’m not saying that we are, but we are nothing compared to what you see on the Internet every day,” Murdoch said. Questions mainly focused on Murdoch’s influence over elected officials, but the News Corp. chairman insisted he never got special treatment because of his power—and he said he has never asked for any favors.