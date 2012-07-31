Murdoch: Johnson Should Lead Tories

CHEAT SHEET
Has Rupert Murdoch tired of tweeting about Mitt Romney and turned his attention on Britain’s Tories? The media baron apparently wants London Mayor Boris Johnson to head up the Conservative Party before the next election, according to a report in The Telegraph. The paper reports that David Cameron has become increasingly unpopular, and Johnson is the new star of the party. Although Cameron reportedly thought he could turn things around this summer at the Olympic Games, they’ve become known as a triumph for Johnson instead. And Johnson reportedly met with Murdoch, who has been rumored to want to get rid of Cameron, to discuss higher office.