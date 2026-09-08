Murdoch Paper Hits Trump With Devastating Blue Wave Warning

Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal has warned that Donald Trump could cost the Republicans control of the Senate, as the party faces the prospect of losing races in traditionally conservative states.

Republicans have little room for error: they can lose no more than three Senate seats and still keep their majority. Yet the Journal says at least six GOP-held seats are now in serious danger, including races in Alaska, Ohio, Texas and Iowa.

Even Kansas and Nebraska, traditionally Republican territory, are no longer considered secure.

The new editorial argues this is because Trump has weakened his party by attacking electable Senate Republicans—including North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and Texas Senator John Cornyn—and instead backing rival candidates facing serious political problems.

It also says his focus on vanity projects such as the White House ballroom and the proposed 250ft gilded Trump Arch in Washington, D.C., has done little to address swing voters’ concerns.

The paper’s editorial board adds that inflation, tariffs and immigration are hurting Republican candidates and warns that discontent with Trump could suppress GOP turnout and help Democrats regain the Senate.

“As in Georgia in 2021, he’s giving conservative voters an excuse to stay home,” the paper said, pointing to Trump’s role in the Georgia runoffs, when his claims that the 2020 election was stolen preceded Republican losses in both Senate races.

The Journal’s editorial pointed to Trump’s approval rating, which is at 39.7 percent in the RealClearPolitics average.

“That typically corresponds to a wave for the party out of power,” the paper said.

The Journal acknowledged that Republicans still have time to change course, but warned of the consequences if they lose the Senate.

“But if they do lose their majority, Mr. Trump will find his Presidency in a two-year state of siege, and he’ll be the main reason.”

President Trump and Rupert Murdoch's relationship was rocked after Murdoch's Wall Street Journal reported on Trump's friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Trump is suing for $10 billion. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The Journal’s warning comes as other polling shows Democrats holding an advantage heading into the midterms.

A Financial Times/Focaldata survey gave Democrats a 7.5-point lead over Republicans among registered voters asked which party they planned to support in November, up from five points the previous month.

The poll showed that nearly half of voters—46 percent—said Trump was making it harder for Republican congressional candidates to win.

And among independents, 47 percent said a Trump endorsement would make them less likely to back a candidate.