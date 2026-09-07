Trump’s Approval Tanks to Disastrous Low Before America Votes

Donald Trump’s approval rating has crashed to its lowest level yet with one pollster, just weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

A new Focaldata poll for the Financial Times of 1,914 registered voters, conducted between August 28 and September 1, found that only 33 percent approve of the president’s performance.

That is the weakest showing since the FT began tracking the question in May.

Donald Trump has been recording dire approval ratings scores for months. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The figure represents a three-point plunge in Trump’s approval in just one month.

Even Trump’s Republican base is losing its enthusiasm for the president. His approval among GOP voters has fallen by more than two points to 72 percent, another fresh low in the FT survey.

A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll in August had Trump’s approval rating even lower—at just 32 percent.

With less than two months to go before the November midterm elections, the latest figures spell trouble for a president whose party is fighting to hold onto Congress.

The poll shows Trump’s biggest failing is over the economy.

The latest numbers echo a growing wave of polls showing Trump’s economic record is becoming a major liability, with voters increasingly unhappy about the state of their finances and the direction of the economy.

Since Trump’s deeply unpopular war with Iran began in February, energy markets have been rocked, sending fuel prices sharply higher.

Diesel has now smashed through its previous record price. The national average surged to $5.85 a gallon last week, according to AAA, surpassing the previous all-time high of $5.82 set in 2022.

The average price of regular gas hit $4.14 a gallon ahead of the holiday weekend—far surpassing the previous Labor Day record of $3.82, according to AAA.

And with no end in sight for the war, frustrations continue to mount.

Nearly two-thirds of voters said the economy was heading in the wrong direction, while 57 percent said they were financially worse off under Trump, up four points from just one month earlier.

The frustration is chipping away at Trump’s own political base. Just 53 percent of Republican voters approved of his handling of jobs and the economy, the poll found, representing a near-eight-point collapse from the previous month.

Trump is also facing resistance over trade. Fifty-six percent of voters said they opposed his decision to slap a 50 percent tariff on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, including more than 60 percent of independents and nearly one-third of Republicans.

The growing backlash could hardly come at a worse time for Republicans, who face a fight to retain control of both the House and Senate in November.

The poll suggests the Republicans’ chances of retaining both chambers are slim. Democrats now hold a 7.5-point lead over Republicans among registered voters asked which party they are likely to support in November, up from five points just one month ago.

That puts the latest survey in line with a broader run of polling showing Democrats ahead.

And while the party controlling the White House has historically faced headwinds in midterm elections, the latest figures suggest Trump may be dragging down his own party’s midterm prospects.

Nearly half of voters—46 percent—said Trump was making it harder for Republican congressional candidates to win, including more than half of independents. And among independents, 47 percent said a Trump endorsement would make them less likely to back a candidate.