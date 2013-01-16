Murdoch Rants on Twitter on Welfare

At least he reads his own newspapers. News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch took to Twitter on Tuesday night to comment on a story that ran in the New York Post earlier this week about a 400-pound woman who fell through a sidewalk—although his comments were less than politically correct. “How did fat lady who fell thru street get to 400 lbs? Welfare, stamps, etc? Then leave us all with 20yrs immense health bills,” Murdoch tweeted. The woman, who is not described in the article as being on welfare, is a social worker who said that her size actually saved her and that an investigation into the sidewalk found defective steel doors. Murdoch, however, didn’t apologize for his tweets, and instead answered that he “didn’t mean to be unsympathetic.” Well, that makes it all right.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10